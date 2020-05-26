https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/doug-collins-sanctions-trade-war-investigation/2020/05/26/id/969121

President Donald Trump has done a great job making sure China takes responsibility for its role in the coronavirus pandemic, Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., told Newsmax TV.

“President Trump has led the way in holding China accountable,” Collins told Tuesday’s “Greg Kelly Reports.”

“Some of my colleagues don’t like that. They would rather try a different approach, but the approach with a totalitarian regime is that you address them head-on. President Trump has done it through the trade deals. He’s done it through his discussions.”

Collins said he and some of his colleagues have a bill in place that will put China in check for their wrongdoings.

“We have legislation that will hold the members of the Communist Party and their leadership [accountable]. It will freeze their assets. It will restrict their travel. It restricts travel for others coming from China,” Collins said.

“It also says that if you don’t participate in the investigation of international reports that understands why this happened and where it came from, if you don’t let go of the protesters in Hong Kong who were peacefully protesting against your regime when you’re not following up on what you’re supposed to be doing, if you’re not doing these things, then these are issues that the president can use to fight back.”

Collins added: “That’s the only thing they understand is when their money supply and their influence is cut off, then they’re actually responsive.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

