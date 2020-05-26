https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/report-fbi-documents-put-obama-obamagate-narrative/

The links between Barack Obama and the scandal of the FBI’s prosecution of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who for a time was President Trump’s national security adviser, are getting stronger, according to investigative reporter John Solomon.

He’s reporting at Just the News that one investigator who is familiar with recent developments told him, “The evidence connecting President Obama to the Flynn operation is getting stronger. The bureau knew it did not have evidence to justify that Flynn was either a criminal or counterintelligence threat and should have shut the case down.

“But the perception that Obama and his team would not be happy with that outcome may have driven the FBI to keep the probe open without justification and to pivot to an interview that left some agents worried involved entrapment or a perjury trap.”

The issue is that Obama disliked Flynn and removed him from the Defense Intelligence Agency. At the end of Obama’s term, when the now-debunked claims of Trump campaign collusion with Russia were being ramped up, Flynn came under investigation.

But there were plans to close down the investigation into Flynn when an anti-Trump FBI agent, Peter Strzok, insisted it be kept open.

Then shortly before Obama left office, the report explains, Strzok texted bureau lawyer Lisa Page, “his mistress,” over concerns about sharing information with the Obama White House.

Strzok relayed concerns from then-FBI assistant director William Priestap that the information “would be politically weaponized if outgoing Director of National Intelligence shared [intercepted phone calls that involved Flynn] with the White House and President Obama, a well-known Flynn critic.”

Strzok texted Page of Priestap’s worries, and said, “Doesn’t want Clapper giving [investigation] cuts to WH. All political, just shows our hand and potentially makes enemies.”

Solomon posted the emails online, explaining they were never released to the public by the FBI but he obtained them in late 2018.

He said they now have “taken on much more significance to both federal and congressional investigators in recent weeks as the Justice Department has requested that Flynn’s conviction be thrown out and his charges of lying to the FBI … dismissed.”

There are multiple investigations going on now, including by U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen of Missouri, acting as a special prosecutor for the DOJ, one by the FBI inspection division, and three by Senate committees and one by House Republicans.

Solomon explained the focal point: “The investigators are trying to determine whether Obama’s well-known disdain for Flynn, a career military intelligence officer, influenced the decision by the FBI leadership to reject its own agent’s recommendation to shut down a probe of Flynn in January 2017 and instead pursue an interview where agents might catch him in a lie.”

The unidentified investigator told Solomon more interviews will need to be done to determine what role Obama’s perception of Flynn played in the actions by the FBI.

Already, declassified documents show 39 outgoing Obama officials “sought to unmask Flynn’s name in intelligence interviews between Election Day 2016 and Inauguration Day 2017, signaling a keen interest in Flynn’s overseas calls.”

And experts have predicted that there will be criminal referrals that come out of the investigation into the actions against Flynn.

Solomon explained investigators now are working with the timeline that Flynn was not a target right away when the intel bureaus opened their review of the now-debunked claims of Trump campaign collusion.

But he was put in the bull’s-eye just a day after Strzok and Page engaged “in their infamous text exchange about having an insurance policy just in case Trump should be elected.”

FBI agents then began spying on Flynn, and within days, Page confirms to Strzok that Obama “wants to know everything we’re doing.”

As soon as Trump won the election, Obama was telling him not to hire Flynn as an adviser.

Two weeks before Trump’s inauguration, the FBI suggested closing down the investigation of Flynn for lack of evidence, and Strzok wanted it kept open.

“Within days, Sally Yates attends a White House Russia briefing with Obama and ‘is stunned to learn Obama already knows about Flynn’s telephone calls with a Russian ambassador,'” the report explains.

