https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ronna-mcdaniel-california-newsom-mail-in-ballots/2020/05/26/id/968964

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to send mail-in ballots to all voters is an “absolute, brazen power grab” that will create chaos for its election process, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Tuesday, while discussing a lawsuit brought against the move.

“What he is talking about is just sending ballots directly to registered voters,” McDaniel said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “In LA [Los Angeles] County alone, there are 1.5 million more registered voters than there are adults in the state because California never cleans up their voter rolls.”

The Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Committee, and the California Republican Party filed a lawsuit Sunday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California to try and stop the mailed ballots.

“There will be ballots littering the streets,” McDaniel said Tuesday. “If you don’t believe me look at what is happening in Nevada … thousands of ballots are littering mailboxes and garbage cans because Clark County did the exact same thing: sent ballots to inactive voters. Not a single state sends ballots to inactive voters. This is frightening and this is why we are suing the governor.”

McDaniel also agreed with President Donald Trump’s call on North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to move this summer’s national convention to be fully open or face losing it.

“We are going to bring a huge revenue uplift to North Carolina,” said McDaniel. “The president is right to say to the governor, ‘you need to assure us before we lock in all these hotel rooms and we bring all this revenue to your state that you are going to let us have this convention.'”

She added that there are many states calling Trump to ask that the convention be moved, but “we want to have it in North Carolina. The president loves North Carolina. It’s just the governor. And he has got to work with us.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

