Former Trump campaign operative Roger Stone on Tuesday appealed his conviction of witness tampering and lying to investigators in as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia election interference probe.

Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison by federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson, but the sentence has been deferred.

Stone has criticized what he called the “corrupt prosecution” against him and the judge’s handling of the case.

He said in a previous interview his appeal would focus on prosecutorial bias for “Clinton political operatives,” a biased jury, and a jury forewoman who shared anti-Trump and anti-Stone social media messages before joining the jury.

“The judge ruled we have not proved the juror’s bias,” Stone told “Coast to Coast’s” George Noory. The judge said Stone’s lawyers should have known about the posts, but Stone noted they were available only to family and friends and were deleted after being revealed at the trial.

“I will vigorously appeal,” Stone said at the time. “I think my trial is fatally flawed.”

