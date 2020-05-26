https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lung-treatment-conservative-radio/2020/05/26/id/969078

Hall of Fame radio host Rush Limbaugh has announced he has started his third round of treatments to battle lung cancer.

Limbaugh’s producer and phone screener James Golden, who goes by the name “Bo Snerdley,” tweeted the following on Rush’s health status:

“Rush is giving an update on his treatment and health. He said – this is the third wave of treatment. “It is kicking my ass.” Rush. We love you. Thank you for still coming in to work – despite feeling lousy. You are so strong and so loved. God Bless you.”

This tweet comes days after Limbaugh posted a message on his website regarding his health status.

“People are asking for a health update,” Limbaugh wrote on his website. “It’s been a long time since I’ve provided you with a health update. And I do these on the basis of instinctive feel. And I don’t have a schedule and a plan, O.K., on this day I’m gonna update the audience on this stage. It’s all instinctive. It’s all a feel for it.”

In early February, Limbaugh announced on air he had advanced lung cancer that would require him to miss the show from time to time to receive treatments.

“I wish I didn’t have to tell you this, and I thought about not telling anybody,” Limbaugh said on his Feb. 3 show, NPR reported. “I thought about trying to do this without anybody knowing, because I don’t like making things about me.”

Limbaugh added: “But there are going to be days when I am not going to be able to be here because I’m undergoing treatment, or I’m reacting to treatment.”

