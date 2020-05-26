https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/blackburn-china-pandemic-coronavirus/2020/05/26/id/969113

The United States is not alone in looking for ways to hold China’s Communist Party accountable for its role in the coronavirus pandemic, Sen. Marsha Blackburn,R-Tenn., who has sponsored legislation to allow countries and individuals to file legal action to seek damages for the effects of the virus, told Newsmax TV Tuesday.

“China loves to lie, to cheat, and to steal,” the Tennessee Republican told Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.” “They have done that for decades. They have made a habit of trying to take our jobs and what did they do? They sent us a virus.”

China has also wanted the United States to become dependent on America’s supply chains, said Blackburn.

“Now what we’re doing is saying ‘hey, wait a minute. We know what you’ve been doing for four decades,” when it comes to pharmaceuticals, communications, consumer goods, and more,” said Blackburn. “Now look at what you have done with COVID-19.”

The legislation, said Blackburn, will allow injured parties to sue the Chinese Communist Party for not being truthful about what was happening with COVID-19.

“They knew that they had an outbreak,” the senator said. “They knew they had a pandemic. They chose to say nothing, and they were hoarding PPE (personal protective equipment) from around the globe.”

And, Blackburn added, the phrase to use when it comes to China is “cold war,” and the United States must “treat them as such and show them we’re not going to put up with this.”

Meanwhile, China also cannot be trusted because of state-owned companies such as Huawei.

“You cannot do business with Huawei,” she said. “We will not let our military have TikTok on any of their social media. We do not allow many of these entities into our governmental system, because we know that they are trying to set up a spy network.”

