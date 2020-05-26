https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/john-kennedy-hong-kong-ccp-australia/2020/05/26/id/969050

China’s strength and bullying were “caused by the weenieness of the world and the world’s leaders,” and it’s time to stand tough against the country’s Communist Party, including signing legislation to impose sanctions on the country for mishandling the coronavirus outbreak, Sen. John Kennedy said Tuesday.

“I haven’t read the bill but I’ll probably sign on,” the outspoken Louisiana Republican told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “I wouldn’t turn my back on them if they were two days dead.”

There is a difference between the Chinese Communist Party, which is “populated by thugs” and the people of China. Kennedy said the party can’t be trusted at all, and world leaders must not show weakness.

“For 20 years, the experts and many world leaders said to be patient with China, [that] free enterprise will change them,” said Kennedy. “Well, they changed the free enterprise.”

Meanwhile, Hong Kong is facing tough decisions, but China is “taking them over,” said Kennedy.

“I don’t want a new cold war with China but that’s up to China,” said Kennedy. “The first thing we need to do is join with our allies, Australia, Japan, India and Europe, and if they will grow some guts, Canada.”

And if Hong Kong will not be separate from China, the United States may have to revoke its special trading status, and world leaders “have to stop being a bunch of weenies,” Kennedy said.

“The only one that’s been willing to stand up to China is [President Donald] Trump,” said Kennedy.

The senator also slammed people who refuse to play it safe where coronavirus is concerned, including wearing a mask.

“Wash your hands and don’t get stuck on stupid,” said Kennedy. “It’s not going to kill most of us, most of us are going to get it. We know social distancing works. Stay six feet away and if you are elderly and [have] pre-existing conditions, try not to go out. Wear a mask when it’s appropriate. I wear a mask a good bit of the time on Capitol Hill.”

