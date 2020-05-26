https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/awful-video-shows-mn-police-officer-kneeling-black-mans-neck-later-died-4-officers-later-fired/

This was really awful — and sad.

And it clearly shows police brutality.

Minneapolis police officer was filmed kneeling on a black man’s neck on Monday.

The victim said he couldn’t breathe but the police officer kept his knee on his neck.

The man then died from the arrest.

Four police officers were fired after the incident.

TRENDING: “It’s Coming” — Reporter Adam Housley on Spygate Scandal: Names to Watch… McMaster, Rosenstein and John McCain

[embedded content]

CNN reported:

Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired for their involvement in the death of a black man who was held down with a knee as he protested that he couldn’t breathe, officials said Tuesday. The FBI is investigating the incident, which drew widespread condemnation of the officers after a video showing part of the encounter circulated on social media. Mayor Jacob Frey said the technique used to pin George Floyd’s head to the ground was against department regulations. After several minutes of pleading with an officer pressing a knee to the back of his neck, the man appeared motionless, his eyes shut, his head against the pavement. Officers responding to an alleged forgery in progress Monday evening were initially told that a person later described as the suspect was sitting on a car and appeared to be under the influence, police said.

Here’s another video of this incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]