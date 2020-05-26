https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/05/26/todays-hot-topics-tems-declassifying-spree-minneapolis-pd-media-dem-election-plea-hollywood-protest-flee/

Today on The Ed Morrissey Show (4 pm ET), we have another great lineup for the news of the day! The show will be streamed on Hot Air’s Facebook page and embedded here and on the show page for those who are not on Facebook.

Join us as we welcome:

Andrew Malcolm joins us for Tuesdays with Andrew! The Prince of Twitter and I will discuss all of the hot political stories of the day. After three years of Russiagate, Democrats and the media now openly fret Trump might not accept the results of an election. What happened in Minneapolis to end George Floyd’s life? Plus Richard Grenell has declassified more intelligence, and now we’re waiting to see what John Ratcliffe will do.

Will Netflix’s documentary on Jeffrey Epstein deliver the whole truth? Christian Toto joins us to preview “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich,” and we’ll also talk about Hollywood’s weird aversion to protesters … at least when it comes to the shutdowns. And when will Hollywood’s customers go back to the theaters — or will they ever? Plus, I’ll tell Christian why Capone was like a return to the gangster’s vault.

The Ed Morrissey Show and its dynamic chatroom can be seen on the permanent TEMS page. Be sure to join us, and don’t forget to keep up with the debate on my Facebook page, too!

How can Republicans and conservatives keep the momentum going? Find out in GOING RED, published in April from Crown Forum!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

