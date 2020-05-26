http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/BMos624yG8s/

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign on Tuesday reacted to the news that Twitter had fact-checked the president’s tweet warning about mail-in ballot fraud.

“We always knew that Silicon Valley would pull out all the stops to obstruct and interfere with President Trump getting his message through to voters,” wrote Trump 2020 Campaign Manager Brad Parscale.

Twitter included a link urging voters to “get the facts” about mail-in voting after President Trump predicted widespread voter fraud as a result of California Gov. Gavin Newsom signing an executive order to mail ballots to voters.

The link leads to a curated list of corporate media articles from the Washington Post and CNN disputing Trump’s warning.

Parscale warned that Twitter was merely masking their political intent.

“Partnering with the biased fake news media ‘fact checkers’ is only a smoke screen Twitter is using to try to lend their obvious political tactics some false credibility,” he wrote.

The Trump campaign has repeatedly battled Twitter over censorship and ultimately pulled its ads from the platform altogether in August 2019.

“There are many reasons the Trump campaign pulled all our advertising from Twitter months ago, and their clear political bias is one of them,” Parscale wrote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

