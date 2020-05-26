https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/reelection-campaign-bill-stepien-brad-parscale/2020/05/26/id/969046

Former White House political director Bill Stepien, who has been working as a senior political adviser to the campaign to reelect President Donald Trump, has been promoted to deputy campaign manager, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

“I will continue to support [campaign manager] Brad Parscale as he leads the campaign, working with all of our partners in states across the country, and helping to coordinate all of our efforts to ensure the president is reelected,” Stepien said.

In another move, the campaign also announced that Stephanie Alexander has been promoted to chief of staff from her current position as regional political director for the campaign’s fundraising committee, Axios reported.

Parscale made a statement about the promotions, saying that “As we enter the most important stretch of the campaign, it is important to have seasoned and steady people on our leadership team, each with their own strengths, and each with an unwavering focus on victory,” The Hill reported.

The moves come as senior Republicans have warned recently that Trump and the GOP are in trouble in several battleground states, where recent polls have shown that the president is behind presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden, according to Politico.

