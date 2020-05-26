https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/trump-proven-right-mail-carrier-charged-west-virginia-voter-fraud-case-connection-manipulation-absentee-ballot-requests/

President Trump was right again.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell and Secretary of State Mac Warner announced a criminal charge against a rural mail carrier Tuesday in a voter fraud case related to absentee ballot requests.

President Trump recently accused the Democrats of using the Coronavirus as a vehicle to rig the election with mail-in voting. “Trying to use Covid for this scam!”

On Tuesday morning, President Trump said “There is NO WAY (ZERO) that mail-in ballots will be anything less than fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed.”

TRENDING: “It’s Coming” — Reporter Adam Housley on Spygate Scandal: Names to Watch… McMaster, Rosenstein and John McCain

Twitter even added a “fact check” to Trump’s tweet on mail-in ballot fraud.

Twitter is running “fact-checks” on the president’s tweets in support of mail-in voting by linking to fake news CNN and WaPo.

But Trump is absolutely correct.

Within hours of Trump’s tweet, it was reported that Thomas Cooper, 47, of Dry Fork, was charged with attempting to defraud the residents of West Virginia of a fair election.

According to the West Virginia Attorney General, Cooper fraudulently altered 8 absentee ballot requests in Pendleton County by changing the party affiliation from Democrat to Republican.

Secretary of State Warner said, “We want everyone to be tuned into the increased opportunities for fraud. Voting absentee makes it easy to vote, but increases opportunities for irregularities and fraud to occur. If you see something, say something.”

How many other mail carriers have also fraudulently altered absentee ballot requests??

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

