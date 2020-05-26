https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ads-meme-social-media-sleepy-joe/2020/05/26/id/969119

President Donald Trump fought back against recent criticisms from Joe Biden with several memes attacking recent missteps by the Democratic presidential hopeful.

Trump’s campaign posted a meme to Facebook and Snapchat that starts with Biden saying, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” on the “The Breakfast Club” radio show. Then the meme cuts to the logo for Biden’s campaign superimposed on a coffin being carried by a group of dancing pallbearers from Ghana.

The meme from Trump is a response to several attacks from Biden, claiming the president’s coronavirus pandemic response was insufficient.

“It’s stoking deaths; that’s not going to increase the likelihood of people being better off,” Biden told CNN’s Dana Bash during his first in-person interview since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. “Presidents are supposed to lead, not engage in folly and be falsely masculine.”

“He’s a fool, an absolute fool to talk that way,” Biden said. “Every leading doctor in the world is saying you should wear a mask when you’re in a crowd.”

Trump on Tuesday said on Twitter the country would have had a worse outcome from the pandemic if his administration did not respond the way it did.

Trump tweeted:

“For all of the political hacks out there, if I hadn’t done my job well, & early, we would have lost 1½ to 2 Million People, as opposed to the 100,000 plus that looks like will be the number. That’s 15 to 20 times more than we will lose. I shut down entry from China very early!”

