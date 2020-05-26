https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/joe-scarborough-conspiracy-twitter-msnbc/2020/05/26/id/968991

President Donald Trump defended spreading a conspiracy theory on Twitter involving MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Tuesday after the husband of the woman at the center of the story asked the social media network to take down his tweets.

“The opening of a Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough was not a Donald Trump original thought, this has been going on for years, long before I joined the chorus. In 2016 when Joe & his wacky future ex-wife, Mika, would endlessly interview me, I would always be thinking about whether or not Joe could have done such a horrible thing?” Trump wrote in a two-part tweet.

“Maybe or maybe not, but I find Joe to be a total Nut Job, and I knew him well, far better than most. So many unanswered & obvious questions, but I won’t bring them up now! Law enforcement eventually will?”

The story involves a woman who died in Scarborough’s office in 2001 when he was a Republican representing Florida. A previously unknown heart condition caused her to fall and hit her head on a desk, which resulted in her death. Trump has peddled a theory over the years that Scarborough was having an affair with the woman, who worked for him, and killed her.

The late woman’s husband wrote to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and asked him to remove Trump’s tweets on the subject.

“I’m asking you to intervene in this instance because the president of the United States has taken something that does not belong to him — the memory of my dead wife — and perverted it for perceived political gain,” he wrote.

Trump’s Tuesday morning tweets were posted a short time after Scarborough’s wife and “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski read the letter on the air.

