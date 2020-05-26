https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/cdc-covid-19-death-rate-less-than-1

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) once predicted the coronavirus death rate would be between 4 and 5 percent, but they’ve just come out with a new report and those predictions have been adjusted significantly.

According to the CDC’s latest data, the fatality rate among Americans showing COVID-19 symptoms is 0.4 percent. And an estimated 35 percent who are infected by the virus will never have any symptoms. Therefore, the CDC is now estimating COVID-19 kills less than 0.3 percent of people infected.

Filling in for Glenn Beck on the radio program this week, Pat Gray and Stu Burguiere recalled when the mainstream media went into overdrive, hammering President Donald Trump for predicting the final COVID-19 death rate would be “under one percent.”

Looks like the president was right all along.

