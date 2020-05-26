https://www.dailywire.com/news/twitter-fact-checking-trumps-tweets-using-wapo-and-cnn

On Tuesday, Twitter made it clear it will fact-check President Trump’s tweets, placing a warning under two of Trump’s tweets in which he slammed the use of mail-in ballots. The warnings read, “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” with a link to a site that said Trump’s facts were wrong as posited by “CNN, Washington Post and others.”

Trump tweeted, “There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way!”

Clicking on the warning sent the reader to a site on Twitter which stated, “On Tuesday, President Trump made a series of claims about potential voter fraud after California Governor Gavin Newsom announced an effort to expand mail-in voting in California during the COVID-19 pandemic. These claims are unsubstantiated, according to CNN, Washington Post and others. Experts say mail-in ballots are very rarely linked to voter fraud.”

The site continued, “Trump falsely claimed that mail-in ballots would lead to ‘a Rigged Election.’ However, fact-checkers say there is no evidence that mail-in ballots are linked to voter fraud. Trump falsely claimed that California will send mail-in ballots to “anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there.” In fact, only registered voters will receive ballots. Though Trump targeted California, mail-in ballots are already used in some states, including Oregon, Utah and Nebraska.”

Curiously, despite Twitter’s claim that “fact-checkers say there is no evidence that mail-in ballots are linked to voter fraud,” directly above that it stated, “Experts say mail-in ballots are very rarely linked to voter fraud.”

