President Donald Trump lashed out at Twitter after the popular social media platform began to fact-check his tweets for the first time ever on Tuesday.

The president warned that he would not allow Twitter to interfere with the election, which he equated with the fact-checking.

“@Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election,” the president tweeted.

“They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post,” he added.

….Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

The president’s 2020 campaign director Brad Parscale also criticized the decision in a scathing statement released soon after the fact-checking began.

“We always knew that Silicon Valley would pull out all the stops to obstruct and interfere with President Trump getting this message through to voters. Partnering with the fake news media ‘fact checkers’ is only a smoke screen Twitter is using to try to lend their obvious political tactics some false credibility,” Parscale said.

“There are many reasons the Trump campaign pulled all our advertising from Twitter months ago, and their clear political bias is one of them,” he concluded.

