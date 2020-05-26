https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/twitter-donald-trump-joe-scarborough-conspiracy/2020/05/26/id/969033

Twitter will not remove President Donald Trump’s tweets implying that MSNBC host Joe Scarborough killed a former staffer despite her widower’s pleas to CEO Jack Dorsey, CNN Business reports.

The president has repeatedly suggested that Scarborough was involved in the 2001 death of Lori Klausutis, a woman who worked in his Florida office during his time in the House of Representatives.

He tweeted on May 4 that Comcast, which owns MSNBC, “should open up a long overdue Florida Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough.” Her widower, T.J. Klausutis, wrote a letter to Dorsey last week asking him to remove the tweets about his late wife’s death, which have brought him unwelcome attention, but a spokesperson for Twitter told CNN Business that the request has been denied.

“We are deeply sorry about the pain these statements, and the attention they are drawing, are causing the family,” the spokesperson said. “We’ve been working to expand existing product features and policies so we can more effectively address things like this going forward, and we hope to have those changes in place shortly.”

