(Source: G. Girvan / FREOPP; Graphic: A. Roy / FREOPP)

An updated study revealed 42% of all US coronavirus deaths occurred in nursing homes.

That comes out to over 40,000 Deaths in Nursing Homes!

That is a bloodbath!!

Another 60,000 deaths were outside of nursing homes.

Which is what you might expect from a typical flu season.

Italy also saw 40% of their coronavirus deaths in nursing homes.

Only 1.8% of the US population lives in nursing homes but over 40% of the coronavirus deaths were in these centers.

Previously, the same website said the the number of US deaths in nursing homes was 39%.

Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities Account for 39% of U.S. COVID-19 Deaths https://t.co/rD6nl7ppuq pic.twitter.com/FbZpCWby3m — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) May 12, 2020

At least 4,900 seniors have died in New York State nursing homes from the coronavirus so far this year.

Around 20 percent of all New York state deaths were in nursing homes.

This is a bloodbath.

