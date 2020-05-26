https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/voters-turning-attention-economy/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — With the November election creeping closer and unemployment rates reaching highs not seen in years, a poll of likely-voting Arizonans found the state’s economy is one of their top concerns.

The poll, conducted May 9 to May 11, found 600 likely voters were most concerned about education. The economy was a close second. In previous polls conducted by OH Predictive Insights, “economic outlook” was fourth, behind education, immigration and health care.

“A near-depression has a way of rearranging the priorities of Arizona voters,” said Mike Noble, chief pollster at OH Predictive Insights. “No longer is immigration top of our minds. We want our leaders to focus on healing our economy after this disastrous spring.”

