Speaking in an interview with “Axios on HBO” Monday, Michigan governor Gtrechen Whitmer framed President Trump’s actions as being “antagonistic” toward the state of Michigan, rather than Whitmer herself.

Asked by the host what she would say if she were alone with Trump, Whitmer laughed and answered:

I don’t know. I would point out that Michigan is a state where he won. He won by less than 11,000 votes. But he won. It would be my hope that he would remember that, not that politics should determine how you treat different states when you’re the president. You’re the president for all Americans, whether they voted for you or not. But why this antagonistic position against this state is something I can’t for the life of me understand. And I would ask that we drop that.

Whitmer then cited the supposed unifying influence of former President Barack Obama:

I was thinking the other day about when Barack Obama went into New Jersey after the hurricane, and was greeted by Chris Christie. And they both stood there and said we’re going to get through this; we’re going to work together. That’s how it should be. And that’s what I would like it to be like, frankly. And that’s what we should expect it to be. And that’s not what it is, obviously.

Whitmer acting as if she had nothing to do with Trump’s ire flies in the face of the facts; in late March she suggested the Trump administration had directed vendors to stop sending medical supplies to Michigan, but refused to indicate who made the order and which vendors were affected, as The Daily Wire reported.

Crain’s Detroit reported that Whitmer stated on WWJ 950AM, “When the federal government told us that we needed to go it ourselves, we started procuring every item we could get our hands on. What I’ve gotten back is that vendors with whom we had contracts are now being told not to send stuff here to Michigan. It’s really concerning.” Crain’s added, “Whitmer didn’t say who has told vendors to stop sending medical supplies to the state, but strongly implied the order came from President Donald Trump’s administration” and “did not back away from her earlier claim” during an appearance on CNN, where she said, “We’ve entered into a number of contracts and as we are getting closer to the date when shipments are supposed to come in, they’re getting canceled or they’re getting delayed. We’ve been told they’re going first to the federal government.”

Crain’s reported that the “governor’s office could not provide any additional information Friday afternoon substantiating Whitmer’s allegation.”

Trump fired back on Twitter: “I love Michigan, one of the reasons we are doing such a GREAT job for them during this horrible Pandemic. Yet your Governor, Gretchen ‘Half’ Whitmer is way in over her head, she doesn’t have a clue. Likes blaming everyone for her own ineptitude! #MAGA.”

Prior to Whitmer’s complaint, New York governor Andrew Cuomo had stated, “I spoke to the president this morning again. He is ready, willing, and able to help. I think the president was 100% sincere in saying that he wanted to work together in partnership and in a spirit of cooperation. Steps he has taken are evidence of that.”

As far as Trump having an “antagonastic (sic) position against this state,” at the beginning of May, as protests mounted against Whitmer’s harsh policies regarding the coronavirus, Trump tweeted, “The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal.”

The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2020

Video of Whitmer below:

