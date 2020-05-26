https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/wayne-root-mr-president-stop-democrat-scam-century/

By Wayne Allyn Root

Think about an election where a ballot is sent to a person regardless of eligibility; to an address they may not live at anymore; signed by someone else; picked up and delivered by a Democrat campaign operative; and still counted. If Democrats got their way, that is what would happen in my home state of Nevada this June, and nationwide in November’s presidential election.

This is clearly a trial run by Democrats to see if they can get away with “THE SCAM OF THE CENTURY.” With one goal in mind- stealing all future U.S. elections.

Keep in mind, even Mexico demands election integrity. Voters in Mexico must physically show up to vote. They must have federal government-issued photo ID (with thumbprint). They can’t vote in English. Voting in Mexico is only in Spanish.

In today’s America, the only possible reason to be opposed to Voter ID is that you want to cheat. Everyone has government-issued ID- no matter how poor, no matter what the color of their skin. Everyone needs it to collect any government check- welfare, food stamps, Medicaid, Obamacare. Every Democrat voter has it.

But it’s no longer enough for Democrats to block Voter ID. Now it’s no Voter ID combinedwith mail-in ballots. Democrats want anyone to vote, from anywhere, with no election security or integrity. And to oppose this farce and fraud is “racism” and “voter suppression.”

It’s all Democrats talk about. It’s in Nancy Pelosi’s latest Coronavirus bill. Failed Democrat candidate and spokesperson Stacey Abrams says without mail-in voting, democracy is lost. Cheating Democrats are showcasing what is in their cheating hearts: a deep desire to wipe out fair elections and “the will of the people.”

From now on they will simply “stuff the ballot box” to stay in power and therefore fix the election results to get the outcomes they desire.

America, BE VERY AFRAID. If the Democrats ever gain full control of Congress and the presidency “free and fair elections” are gone. Few Republicans will ever be elected again. Just like every other socialist/communist Banana Republic, ballots will have been counted and the outcome determined long before voting takes place.

Do you doubt me? Look at how bad it already is. States are issuing drivers licenses to illegal aliens across America and if they don’t “opt out” they are automatically registered to vote. How many do you think “opt-out?” Take a stab: A) No one, or B) None.

In Nevada where I live, I got myself registered to receive mass election texts from liberal organizations. I get a half dozen or more a day. They tell Democrat voters (in Spanish) to get out and vote or “Trump and Republicans will deport you.”

You don’t think every text message to Democrats is going to illegal alien voters? Then why is every message in Spanish? And why are they claiming you’ll be deported if you don’t vote Democrat? ICE can only deport illegals, right?

Democrats are begging illegal aliens to vote.

Heck, they’re bribing them to vote. These texts offer everything “FREE” to encourage illegal aliens to vote- free money, food, housing, healthcare, phones and turkeys.

But, this is only the start. It will get much worse. “Ballot Harvesting” is legal in California. Democrats are fighting to implement it in Nevada. Ballot Harvesting allows anyone to pick-up and cast the ballots of others. How easy can it be for the “harvester” to fill out the blank ballots? Or simply dump in the garbage bin any ballots marked Republican? What a scam!

With absentee ballots, ballot harvesting, early voting, and illegals automatically registered to vote at DMV, the amount of cheating already occurring is disgusting and dangerous to our democracy. Any additional version of “vote by mail, or email” would simply be an abdication of any semblance of free and valid elections.

So, here are a few “Last Stand for America” ideas for President Trump:

#1) Use Presidential Executive Order to demand Federal Photo ID and thumbprint for federal elections. If it isn’t “racist” in Mexico, it isn’t racist here.

#2) Make English the official and only language of voting in America.

#3) Order the posting of multiple ICE agents at polling places across America during election season. Don’t Democrats claim illegal aliens never vote? Then why would this be a problem? ICE agents don’t scare me. They shouldn’t scare any legal American citizen. They can’t touch us. And if you’re illegal and they scare you, I have a simple solution. Stay away from polling places.

#4) Make election fraud by a non-citizen a felony punishable by instant deportation.

#5) And never, never, never, ever allow mail-in voting.

These five ideas are how we guarantee election integrity. This is how we stop “foreign interference” in our elections.

And this is how we stop “THE DEMOCRAT SCAM OF THE CENTURY.”

Wayne Allyn Root is the host of the nationally-syndicated radio show, “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network from 6 PM to 9 PM EST M-F. Listen live at http://usaradio.com/wayne-allyn-root/

