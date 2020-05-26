https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/whitewater-prosecutor-expect-charges-durhams-investigation/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Former Whitewater prosecutor Robert Ray expects prosecutions in U.S. Attorney John Durham’s inquiry into the Russia investigation.

“It is a criminal investigation with grand jury authority, and I don’t think the attorney general expects this is going to be just left to the side of history without actual prosecutions being brought to hold those responsible accountable,” he said during the Sunday premiere of Fox News legal analyst Greg Jarrett’s special, Witch Hunt: The Flynn Vindication.

“Even if no felony prosecution is ever brought as a result of this, this is a political scandal of the highest order, and the American people should be paying attention,” he added.

