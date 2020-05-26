https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/cant-democrats-find-healthy-politicians-arent-corrupt-presidential-candidates/

(Above: Joe Biden giving speech in 2020 with his back to his audience and Hillary Clinton needing to be carried up a set of stairs during the 2016 Presidential election.)

In mid-August 2016 we reported that ‘Exhausted Hillary Was Taking Weekends Off!’ This post was the headline at the Drudge Report (which was before the Drudge Report joined the fake news Mainstream Media (MSM).) Hillary was sick and the MSM wouldn’t report it. They are doing the same today with Joe Biden.

We reported that by reviewing the activities of Presidential candidates Trump and Clinton at that time, a new phenomenon had appeared. While Trump was continuing to smash Clinton in attendance at events, Hillary appeared to have decided to take weekends off.

We were the only ones to report that Clinton took the weekend of August 6th and 7th off and she decided to take three days off the following weekend August 12th through 14th. She also had no events scheduled to participate in from Thursday through Saturday August 18th through 20th. This in essence was another three days off after three days of events. In total Clinton took 7 days off in August out of the first 14 days and was scheduled to continue with this approach through at least the 20th.

Donald Trump on the other hand took only two days off in August at that time, Sunday August 7th and Sunday the 14th. Trump had 7 days where he participated in more than one campaign event.

We noted that Trump had more than ten times the number of people at his campaign events than Hillary had at hers during the first few weeks of August 2016. More than 100,000 people have showed up for Trump events the first 3 weeks of August (with many more turned away due to the events reaching capacity). Hillary on the other hand didn’t even have one tenth of that or not even 10,000 show up at her events in the same time period.

Also, it was clear by just looking at the crowds at Trump and Clinton events that Trump had a movement and Hillary has barely a heartbeat.

We also noted at at that time that Trump was destroying Clinton on social media . (The size of Trump rallies and his social media turnout were two main reasons we predicted Trump would win the 2016 election.)

We noted that it was unknown why Clinton was taking so much time off. Questions arise whether it is related to her terrible campaign event turnout or her poor health or some combination of both.

Today the Democrats have a similar candidate with similar issues.

The first time Joe Biden was seen out in the public in months was this past weekend laying a wreath at a Memorial Day event. The former Vice President looked feeble and weak.

People walk out of hospitals after quadruple bypass heart surgery with more strength than this. Something is definitely way wrong with Joe Biden’s health. Maybe more than just Dementia. https://t.co/ITeZfIGPGP — 🇺🇸AnthemRespect🇺🇸 (@AnthemRespect) May 25, 2020

What is the deal with Democrats? They can’t find any healthy candidates that aren’t corrupt? What a messed up Party.

