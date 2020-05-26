https://www.theblaze.com/news/amy-cooper-fired-over-viral-central-park-video

The woman who was excoriated on social media over a viral video of her behavior in Central Park has been fired by her employer, despite the apology she made.

Franklin Templeton initially announced that she had been put on administrative leave pending an investigation, but on Tuesday they tweeted that she had been fired.

“Following our internal review of the incident in Central Park yesterday, we have made the decision to terminate the employee involved, effective immediately,” the tweet read.

“We do not tolerate racism of any kind at Franklin Templeton,” they added.

Outrage bubbled over on social media when the video was posted by the sister of the man who recorded the woman after he told her to put her dog on leash. The rules of the park say dogs must be on leashes.

The woman grew angered after he tried to feed her dog with dog treats he had his in his pockets, and threatened to call the police and tell them an African-American man was threatening her.

The video gained over 33 million views just on Twitter alone.

Online sleuths discovered her identity and forced Franklin Templeton to review the incident. She also voluntarily gave the dog back to the rescue organization that she obtained it from.

Amy Cooper told CNN she regretted calling the police.

“It was unacceptable, and words are just words, but I can’t undo what I did. I sincerely and humbly apologize to everyone, especially to that man and his family,” she said.

“I’m not a racist. I did not mean to harm that man in any way,” she added.

Critics said the phrasing use by Cooper to tell the police that her life was being threatened by an “African-American male” was tantamount to threatening to have him killed by police. Others say that the public outrage was disproportional to the behavior she exhibited on the video.

