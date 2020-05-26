https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/wow-michigan-governor-whitmer-forced-address-boatgate-scandal-says-joke-insists-real-victim-michigan/

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is famous for her tyrannical rule, her blind ambition, her audacious behavior and her ignorance.

In March crazed Democrat Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer prohibited big box retailers from in-person sale of seeds because according to her, plant seeds were non-essential.

Whitmer also called on Home Depot and Lowes to close off certain sections like flooring, garden centers and plant nurseries.

The tyrannical governor of Michigan also barred grocery stores and brick-and-mortar retailers from selling vegetable seeds because she could.

.@GovWhitmer has banned us from growing our own food. This is fucking insane. pic.twitter.com/qOGMsBBVXJ — Whatevs II (@joesichspach) April 10, 2020

In late March Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer limited access of doctors from prescribing the lifesaving drugs hydroxychloroquine and Z-Paks to save senior citizens in the state from Coronavirus. Then she continued to send coronavirus patients to nursing homes. This is still happening in May!

And in the far left governor banned motorboats and jet skis but canoes and sailboats were acceptable.

This woman is a crackpot.

On Friday an employee at a dock in northern Michigan shared an interesting story about a phone call with Gretchen Whitmer’s husband.

This was just days after Whitmer finally lifted her nonsensical ban on motorboating.

WHitmer’s husband used his wife’s name to hopefully jump in line at the North Shore Dock, and get their boat in the water before the common rubes who also use the company for their boat and dock services.

The employee told him, “Get to the back of the line.”

100% Fed Up was the first to report on this story.

On Tuesday Governor Whitmer was forced to report on the #Boatgate scandal after the story went viral across the country.

Whitmer insists her husband “made a failed attempt at humor” when he tried to butt in line at the dock.

Forced to address why her husband tried to use the office of the governor to get his boat in the water ahead of everyone else, @GovWhitmer claims it was just a “failed attempt at humor.” She did not comment on her failed attempt at governing. pic.twitter.com/i7VTwoQNMY — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) May 26, 2020

Whitmer then went on to complain about how she is the real victim and her daughter had to sacrifice her senior year festivities.

Meanwhile Whitmer says nothing about the business owners who went broke and lost their life’s savings.

