Twitter has been censoring and deleting conservative tweets and accounts for years now — ever since President Donald Trump won the election in 2016.

In February Twitter even censored The Gateway Pundit account.

Of course, this is nothing new for Twitter and the far left tech giants.
A 2018 study by the leftist website VICE News found that Twitter is censoring top pro-Trump lawmakers too.
Twitter is targeting pro-Trump Republican lawmakers Matt Gaetz, Devin Nunes, Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan and John Ratcliffe with the same shadowbanning technique.

Twitter was (and is) also censoring prominent pro-Trump accounts in another study including: Mike Cernovich, Jack Posobiec, Paul Joseph Watson, TGP’s Jim Hoft, TGP’s Cassandra Fairbanks, former TGP writer Lucian Wintrich, TGP’s Cristina Laila.   

Laura Loomer and Zero Hedge have lost their accounts.

And after years of pressure from the left Twitter started fact-checking President Trump’s tweets this week.

 Via Michael Coudrey caught this earlier today on a Trump tweet on mail-in voter fraud!

Here’s another look at how his tweet will look in incognito mode.

Twitter is running “fact-checks” on the president’s tweets in support of mail-in voting!

Twitter knows the left wants this as it is easier to cheat that way.

Why does far left Twitter still have 230 immunity?

