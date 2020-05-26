https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/begins-twitter-starts-attaching-fact-check-articles-president-trumps-tweets-mail-voting/

Twitter has been censoring and deleting conservative tweets and accounts for years now — ever since President Donald Trump won the election in 2016.

In February Twitter even censored The Gateway Pundit account.

On night of first 2020 caucus ⁦@Twitter⁩ decides to censor our account!! Thanks to a reader we have proof! Dear ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ ⁦@TeamTrump⁩ ⁦@TrumpWarRoom⁩ PLEASE TAKE ACTION SO YOUR SUPPORTERS ARE NOT SILENCED! pic.twitter.com/mLvT7Ryicz — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) February 4, 2020

Of course, this is nothing new for Twitter and the far left tech giants.

A 2018 study by the leftist website VICE News found that Twitter is censoring top pro-Trump lawmakers too.

Twitter is targeting pro-Trump Republican lawmakers Matt Gaetz, Devin Nunes, Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan and John Ratcliffe with the same shadowbanning technique.

Twitter was (and is) also censoring prominent pro-Trump accounts in another study including: Mike Cernovich, Jack Posobiec, Paul Joseph Watson, TGP’s Jim Hoft, TGP’s Cassandra Fairbanks, former TGP writer Lucian Wintrich, TGP’s Cristina Laila.

Laura Loomer and Zero Hedge have lost their accounts.

And after years of pressure from the left Twitter started fact-checking President Trump’s tweets this week.

Via Michael Coudrey caught this earlier today on a Trump tweet on mail-in voter fraud!

Wow. Look what Twitter is doing to the President of the United States tweets. They are attaching a link then saying according to CNN and Washington Post, what he is saying is unsubstantiated. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/dMxJBGZOyX — Michael James Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) May 26, 2020

Here’s another look at how his tweet will look in incognito mode.

Twitter is running “fact-checks” on the president’s tweets in support of mail-in voting!

Twitter knows the left wants this as it is easier to cheat that way.

Why does far left Twitter still have 230 immunity?

