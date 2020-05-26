The driver, identified as 34-year old Kevin Grunebach of Novato, was arrested and charged with felony evading. Grunebach was released from jail several hours later under the emergency bail schedule (zero bail order). Shortly after his release, Grunebach walked across the street from the Auburn Jail and confronted a citizen sitting in his vehicle. Grunebach forced open the passenger door and got into the occupied vehicle, frightening the driver.

The same graveyard-shift deputies responded, and once again, Grunebach was uncooperative with deputies. He was arrested and booked into jail a second time, for charges of vehicle tampering and resisting arrest. Grunebach was released again several hours later, due to the emergency bail schedule.