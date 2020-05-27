https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/state-attorney-general-fuel-efficiency/2020/05/27/id/969292

The Trump administration’s rollback of Obama-era fuel efficiency regulations is facing the challenge of a lawsuit filed by 23 states.

The Obama administration imposed regulations on auto makers to make vehicles that average 55 miles per gallon of gas by 2025, but Trump’s rollback brought that figure down to 40 miles per gallon by 2026, according to The Hill.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra vowed to take the Trump administration to court “with our three best allies by our side: the facts, the science, and the law,” he told The Hill.

It is estimated consumers would potentially pay up to $13 billion more on gas than they would save on vehicle prices and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) helped write the rule leaving staff concerned.

“This is not the first time the administration has tried to hide documents in important cases,” Becerra told The Hill.

California has already signed a deal with four automakers to reach more aggressive fuel efficiency standards similar to the Obama regulations, per The Hill.

