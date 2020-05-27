https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/first-downplaying-china-coronavirus-greatly-overstating-mortality-rate-now-playing-politics-hydroxychloroquine-list-possible-cures-covid-19/

The World Health Organization (WHO), under the leadership of Ethiopian politician and Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , cannot be trusted.

It has become another untrustworthy corrupt globalist enterprise.



1. Initial Warnings

Initially, the WHO hid the specifics of the China coronavirus and claimed it was nothing to worry about. On January 23rd, NBC reported:

Spread of the new coronavirus that originated in China has not yet reached a level that would deem it a global public health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Thursday. The virus has sickened more than 600 people, and 25 have died. “Now is not the time. It’s too early to consider that this event is a public health emergency of international concern,” Didier Houssin, chair of the WHO emergency committee, said during a news conference from Geneva. Houssin said the decision is based on the limited number of cases worldwide, as well as efforts in China to try to contain the disease. “Make no mistake, this is an emergency in China,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “But it is not yet a global health emergency.”

Just a week later, W.H.O. officials urged countries to keep their borders open, as Reuters reported:

Borders should be kept open and people and trade flowing in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, although countries have a sovereign right to take measures to try to protect their citizens, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday. There is a “huge reason to keep official border crossings open” to avoid people entering irregularly and going unchecked for symptoms, WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a Geneva briefing.

2. Evoking Terror through Mortality Estimates

But after encouraging open borders, the WHO suddenly changed its tune and began a campaign to instill massive fear around the globe about the virus. This was suddenly the opposite of what it had previously been saying.

More than two months ago, on March 17, 2020, we reported on the controversial Dr. Tedros, who claimed in a press conference in early March that the fatality rate for the coronavirus was 3.4% — many multiples that of the fatality rate of the common flu which is estimated to be around 0.1%.

This egregiously false premise led to the greatest global panic in world history.

The Director General of the WHO spoke on March 3, 2020 and shared this related to the coronavirus:

While many people globally have built up immunity to seasonal flu strains, COVID-19 is a new virus to which no one has immunity. That means more people are susceptible to infection, and some will suffer severe disease. Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died. By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1% of those infected.

Here is the video of Dr. Ghebreyesus’s remarks.

The Gateway Pundit was first to report that the WHO leader’s coronavirus death rate number of 3.4% was false. It was not accurate because Dr. Tedros was commingling two different measurements.



The Gateway Pundit reported, that the coronavirus fatality rate reported by the liberal mainstream media was completely inaccurate and the actual rate more like a typical seasonal flu – the media was lying again.

Here’s a summary of our analysis proving the Director General’s statement was very misleading and materially false:



N/A – not available

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

The problem with Dr. Tedros’s estimate was that when he used the mortality rate for the seasonal flu, he neglected to tell his audience that estimates are used to derive the flu’s mortality rate by the CDC.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, according to CDC numbers, in the US in the 2019-2020 flu season, there were 222,552 confirmed cases of the flu from testing and an estimated 36 million flu cases in the United States. There were 22,000 estimated deaths from the flu (via the CDC).

Note that the number of deaths and confirmed cases (through testing) of the flu in the US are based on actual data. The number of individuals who contracted the flu is an estimate. There is no way to know who had the flu in the US because many cases are not severe and people do not have a test done to confirm they had the flu. They believe their symptoms are minor and go on with their normal lives thinking they had a cold or something similar. Because of this, the CDC estimates and they estimated 36 million people had the flu in this past flu season.

The rate of the number of individuals who died from the flu to the number of individuals who were estimated to have had the flu is 0.1% (22,552 / 36 million). This is an estimate and the amount used above by the Director General of the WHO.



Based on the above numbers, the actual fatality rate for those who were confirmed to have had the coronavirus back in March was 3.4%. The actual mortality rates for those who were confirmed to have had the flu was around 10%. The estimated number was 0.1%.

The estimates between the flu and the coronavirus by the WHO did not compare ‘apples to apples’.

The fatality rate that is commonly referred to in the media for the coronavirus back in March was 3.4% from the WHO. This number was based on confirmed cases of people with the coronavirus.

The flu fatality rate provided by the CDC of 0.1% includes estimated number of individuals who had the flu (36,000,000). This rate includes an estimate of all the people who contracted the flu, most who were not tested for the flu.

The fatality rate for the coronavirus does not include those who had the coronavirus but were not sick enough to seek medical attention. This is why the flu fatality rate was 0.1% and the coronavirus fatality rate is 3.4%!

The two rates were like comparing apples to oranges. By doing so the coronavirus fatality rate was overstated when compared to the flu.

The WHO and liberal media created a worldwide crisis and panic by falsely comparing the two numbers!

We stated that similar to the flu, those most at risk of dying from the coronavirus are the elderly and the sick. The average age for those who died from the coronavirus in Italy is 81 years old. This is consistent around the world. Those under age 10 were rarely affected by this virus.

The sick and those with co-morbidities are also at a higher risk similar to the flu. Current data shows that if you have no pre-existing conditions, your fatality rate if you contract the coronavirus is .9% and that includes the elderly.

3 Now Tedros and the WHO Claim the testing of hydroxychloroquine treatment for the coronavirus should be suspended

The WHO reported on Monday:

The World Health Organization announced Monday a “temporary pause” on the inclusion of an anti-malarial drug, which President Donald Trump said he used to help stave off coronavirus, in a global study on potential treatments for the disease. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a news conference that the executive group overseeing the organization’s “Solidarity” trial of experimental treatments decided Saturday to suspend the use hydroxychloroquine in light a study published in The Lancet that found a lower survival rate among hospitalized COVID-19 patients using the drug. The trial’s steering committee will use the pause to allow the Data Safety Monitoring Board to conduct a review and appraisal of “all evidence available globally” to “adequately evaluate the potential benefits and harms from this drug,” Tedros said.

It is clear that the one reason the WHO is suspending testing of the magical cure of hydroxychloroquine is because the President is taking it and to belittle him. Tedros is happy to do this because he is a puppet of China who reportedly tell him how to make his every move.

And Tedros is obviously not worried about the tens of thousands of people who will die because of his latest decision.

Politics trumps all.

Another possible reason for this move involves ‘Big Pharma’ which would like to be involved in the sale of a vaccine for the China coronavirus where billions of dollars are at stake. Hydroxychloroquine is not recommended because it is a cheap and effective remedy for this virus and is the preferred drug in a study of 6,000 doctors worldwide.

The WHO created this global panic and caused the global economic meltdown.

Now the WHO is putting lives in danger by its decision to play politics with the cheap antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

The WHO should stop playing games and start reporting accurately or President Trump should break the US’s relationship with this corrupt organization.



Hat tip Marty

The post After First Downplaying the China Coronavirus, Then Greatly Overstating Its Mortality Rate, the WHO Is Now Playing Politics with Hydroxychloroquine in its List of Possible Cures for COVID-19 appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

