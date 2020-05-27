https://www.westernjournal.com/anderson-cooper-body-shames-trump-cnn-monologue/
CNN host Anderson Cooper body-shamed President Donald Trump during his monologue Tuesday about the president’s tweets on the death of a former staffer for Joe Scarborough. “He is just a little man, despite his girth and size,” Cooper said. “He’s a little man inside and he knows that.” Cooper had been discussing Trump’s conspiracy tweets…
