On the same day President Donald Trump threatened to regulate social media companies, a federal appeals court dismissed the claims from activist Laura Loomer that Apple, Facebook, Google and Twitter suppressed conservative point-of-views on their platforms.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Wednesday rejected a lawsuit filed by the conservative legal organization Freedom Watch and Loomer alleging the tech giants were colluding to censor conservative opinions, which they said violated the First Amendment and antitrust policies.

“The district court dismissed the complaint, holding that Freedom Watch had standing to sue but failed to allege colorable legal claims,” the judges wrote. “On appeal, we reach the same conclusion.

“Freedom Watch fails to point to additional facts indicating that these platforms are engaged in state action and thus fails to state a viable First Amendment claim,” the judges wrote.

Trump on Wednesday tweeted that he would aggressively regulate social media platforms for censoring conservative voices.

“Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that….” Trump tweeted.

“Twitter has now shown that everything we have been saying about them (and their other compatriots) is correct,” Trump tweeted. “Big action to follow!”

