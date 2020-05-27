http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/8-GUOrdmuL0/bible-verse-masks-coronavirus-jesus-christ-god-pope-francis-sunday-mass-vatican-spt

Christians returned to Saint Peter’s Square at the weekend to receive Pope Francis’ blessing in Vatican City as Italy began emerging from lockdown. The Pontiff called for a year of reflection on the environment in a message broadcast to large screens as a few dozen people headed to the square, before he gave a silent blessing. St Peter’s Basilica was also reopened following the coronavirus lockdown and worshippers kept to social distancing rules and most wore masks.

Amid the move, some Biblical followers have taken to social media to share a passage from the Gospel of Luke, which records a number of teachings and parables told by Jesus Christ, but also appears to warn against religious masks. Chapter 12 reads: “By this time the crowd, unwieldy and stepping on each other’s toes, numbered into the thousands. “But Jesus’ primary concern was his disciples. “He said to them: ‘Watch yourselves carefully so you don’t get contaminated with Pharisee yeast, Pharisee phoniness. You can’t keep your true self hidden forever, before long you’ll be exposed.

Many wore face masks at the Pope’s Sunday mass

The Pope made an appearance at the balcony

“‘You can’t hide behind a religious mask forever; sooner or later the mask will slip and your true face will be known. “’You can’t whisper one thing in private and preach the opposite in public, the day’s coming when those whispers will be repeated all over town.’” The chapter goes on to give more advice on how Jesus’ disciples should act. It adds: “‘I’m speaking to you as dear friends. “’Don’t be bluffed into silence or insincerity by the threats of religious bullies. READ MORE: End of the world: Coronavirus panic and African locust plague spark Bible apocalypse fears

Many were gathered in St Peter’s Square

“’True, they can kill you, but then what can they do? There’s nothing they can do to your soul, your core being. “’Save your fear for God, who holds your entire life – body and soul – in his hands.’” The passage itself has been shared on social media numerous times, but others have also tweeted why they will not be wearing a mask. One stated: “Read the Bible, when your time is up no mask will save you.” Another added: ”Why does one need a mask in the open air? “I’m pretty sure the fallen fought so we the people would not ever be forced, by government, to wear a mask.” DON’T MISS:

The Bible discusses the wearing of religious masks

Trump has refused to wear a mask at times

And a third claimed: “No one needs a mask, we are free in Jesus, the Bible tells us do not be afraid.” But, many others online seemed to disagree, sharing Matthew 22:39, which states: “Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself,” in a reference to protecting the vulnerable who may be more susceptible to the virus. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people cover their face in public settings where social distancing is not practical. The idea is that masks could help keep people with coronavirus infections from spreading the virus when they speak. However, US President Donald Trump has refused to wear one in public at times.

On a visit to a Ford plant in Michigan last week, Mr Trump wore a mask for part of the trip but took it off in front of the cameras. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel accused him of acting like a “petulant child” for flouting the measure. Mr Trump later said he had been “given a choice” about wearing a face covering. He added: “I had one on in an area where they preferred it, so I put it on and it was very nice.”

