The Biden Center at the University of Pennsylvania is under fire this week over its alleged failure to disclose millions of dollars in gifts from China. The center has allegedly failed to disclose $70 million in gifts from China since 2017.

According to a report by Campus Reform, the Biden Center at UPenn is facing heightened scrutiny this week over a series of gifts from China that were not properly disclosed to the federal government.

The center, which is named for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, reportedly accepted a $22 million gift from an anonymous Chinese donor. Under federal law, foreign gifts over $250,000 must be disclosed to the government. Additionally, the name of the donor must be listed in the disclosure.

The National Legal and Policy Center filed a complaint last week with the Department of Education over the University of Pennslyvania’s Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement’s failure to disclose large gifts from China.

Since 2017 alone, when the Biden Center opened and after Joe Biden announced he was running for President in April 2018, the university received over $70 million from China, of which $22 million were listed as “Anonymous.” Federal law requires the disclosure of the source of all donations over $250,000. The complaint also requests referral to the Department of Justice to file an enforcement action seeking compliance and to recoup all the costs of the investigation.

