https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/biden-struggles-use-teleprompter-mixes-attack-pearl-harbor-d-day-basement-interview-pa-gov-wolf-video/

Joe Biden on Wednesday struggled with his teleprompter and mixed up the attack on Pearl Harbor with D-Day during his basement interview with PA Gov. Tom Wolf.

Biden is back in his dungeon and things aren’t going well.

Biden asked a staffer in his basement to “keep it down” and then “go back to the top” as Governor Wolf was talking.

What a mess.

WATCH:

WATCH: Struggling to use his teleprompter, Joe Biden asks someone off screen to “keep it down” and then “go back to the top.” pic.twitter.com/079IRJKnSj — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 27, 2020

Then Biden confused the attack on Pearl Harbor (December 7) with D-Day in WW II (June 6).

WATCH:

WATCH: Joe Biden mixes up the attack on Pearl Harbor with D-Day. pic.twitter.com/lIAQP0ICrA — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 27, 2020

The post Biden Struggles to Use His Teleprompter, Mixes Up Attack on Pearl Harbor with D-Day During Basement Interview with PA Gov. Wolf (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

