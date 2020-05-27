https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/face-masks/2020/05/27/id/969182

Joe Biden called President Donald Trump “an absolute fool” for retweeting a post that mocked Biden for wearing a mask during a Memorial Day ceremony.

Biden made the comment Tuesday during his first-in-person interview since the coronavirus outbreak sidelined public campaign events with CNN’s Dana Bash.

The former vice president said Trump’s position on face masks lacks leadership.

“Every leading doc in the world is saying we should wear a mask when you’re in a crowd,” Biden said.

He said Trump’s position is “costing people’s lives.”

“Presidents are supposed to lead, not engage in folly and be falsely masculine.”

Trump has been opposed to wearing masks in public and has gone on several factory tours without one.

Biden and his wife wore black masks as during a Memorial Day ceremony where they laid a wreath at the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

Fox News host Brit Hume tweeted a photo of Biden’s face in the mask with the comment: “This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public.” Trump retweeted Hume’s post.

Biden also addressed remarks often made by Trump that the former vice president is too old to be president or that he has lost a step.

Biden turned the attack onto Trump, “Look, I mean, talk about a guy who’s missing a step. He’s missing something, man.”

