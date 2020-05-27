https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/bidens-gaffe-black-americans-waking/

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

– Joe Biden, May 22, 2020

It was a bit difficult for me to justify expounding upon the topic that follows. It just seemed a little too much like low-hanging fruit. I mean, former Vice President Joe Biden commits a ghastly and insulting gaffe with racist overtones on a radio show? In truth, the only newsworthiness in that is the fact that he’s the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, since we’re all quite accustomed to Biden being rhetorically clumsy and perennially stupid.

Yes, Biden’s comment evidenced his opinion (and that of most dedicated liberals and elected Democrats) that Democrats’ so-called support of blacks ought to ensure reciprocity at the ballot box in perpetuity. And yes, most readers of this column will be aware that Democrats’ rhetoric and ostensible support for blacks is all window dressing, because the political and socioeconomic disenfranchisement of blacks to the extent to which this has existed over the last 50 years falls completely on the doorstep of liberal Democrats.

But at the end of the day, does any of this really matter to black Americans at large?

Let me explain. For one thing, I found some of the blowback from Biden’s remark at least as deserving of analysis as the remark itself. I’m not talking about Biden’s attempts first to walk his comment back, then claiming that the show’s host had somehow provoked him.

While it’s a cinch that the incident isn’t going to get much play in the establishment press, inasmuch as it took place on a popular, urban-themed radio show with a young black host, the outrage of some blacks is rippling across the airwaves, cyberspace and the political landscape in the form of black politicos’ and commentators’ reactions. This may be useful to some extent in the long run, since every black American who wakes up to the Democrats’ racialist agenda is a step in the right direction.

The responses of some blacks who elected to comment on Biden’s gaffe speak to how absolutely clueless they are of the dynamic at hand; further, they illustrate how tuned-out most blacks are as to the environment we really ought to be trying to cultivate.

For example, the radio show’s host, Charlamagne tha God (born Lenard McKelvey in 1978) got more than he bargained for in his on-air discussion with the former vice president. I’ll dispense with an appraisal of the level of mind of a man who employs a moniker such as “Charlamagne tha God” and just get into it.

When news of the story broke, of course McKelvey was called upon to respond to Biden’s remark, and on the following day, he did, in the form of an interview with The Hill.

“I see black communities all across America catching hell regardless of who is in the White House,” Mr. God said, “because we have a bunch of underlying conditions created by systemic racism that have never been fixed.”

I would literally bet everything I own on the fact that this individual has no idea whatsoever of the actual causes and conditions behind the “systemic racism” he referenced. No doubt that he has the same perception as many blacks of a shadowy cabal of wealthy, cigar-chomping, brandy-swilling white bigots scheming in an ivory tower somewhere, as opposed to the eminently visible, entrenched Swamp Democrats whom blacks have been voting for in the 90-percents over the last 50 years. In a pinch, it’s likely that in any attempts to rectify the situation, he’d happily throw right back in with the latter.

But this shouldn’t be surprising in light of Mr. God’s follow-up comment: “My take away from the conversation was, I heard him [Biden] talking about things that he did for black people back in the day. But you know, ‘What have you done for me lately?’ is my motto.”

A Janet Jackson lyric as a core value?

OK, so the man is shallow and intellectually limited, but he probably can’t help that. The problem is that he was in no way equipped to counter Biden’s allusions to having served blacks “back in the day” with the duplicitous nature of that supposed service.

It’s all well and good that some young black people can recognize they’re disenfranchised and that they’re beginning to look at their ostensible Democrat benefactors with a jaded eye, but let’s face it: The likelihood that McKelvey and his entire fan base still believe that Barack Obama is a righteous dude remains very, very high.

On Monday, Lawrence Jones (a host on Fox News’ streaming service, Fox Nation) commented on the Biden-McKelvey controversy: “A lot of politicians have rightfully been running away from ‘The Breakfast Club’ [radio show] because they don’t have any agenda for black America,” Jones, who is black, said.

Which is, in my view, as dispiriting as anything Biden or McKelvey said during their interview or since. When I hear a young, black host for Fox throwing around phrases like “black America” with such alacrity (and Jones did it several times), it becomes clear that the adversarial mentality and manifestly racist afrocentric worldview advanced by the left has insinuated itself into blacks’ thinking to an alarming extent – and not just blacks in the far-left camp.

It may seem overly simplistic at this point, but people of my generation who grew up during the Civil Rights Movement had the hope that race could one day cease to be an issue for all Americans. Yes, racism is still alive and well in America, but if those who would combat it don’t even know from whence it originates, then they’re in no position to speak on it, let alone take action to ameliorate same.

