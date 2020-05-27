https://www.dailywire.com/news/bill-clinton-had-affair-with-woman-who-allegedly-procured-underage-girls-for-jeffrey-epstein-new-book-claims

According to a forthcoming book, former President Bill Clinton had a romantic affair with Ghislaine Maxwell, a British-born socialite and former girlfriend to notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In “A Convenient Death: The Mysterious Demise of Jeffrey Epstein,” authors Alana Goodman and Daniel Halper claim Clinton was around Epstein, who committed suicide this past summer, to be close to Maxwell, not to sleep with underaged girls.

The socialite, a former girlfriend of Epstein, is accused of helping to procure underaged girls for her ex and even engaging in the sexual abuse herself.

“Clinton was allegedly carrying on an affair with at least one woman in Epstein’s orbit, but she was well over the age of consent,” an expert from the book reportedly says, according to the New York Post. “Ghislaine Maxwell, a constant presence at the ex- president’s side during these trips, was the primary reason Clinton let Epstein ferry him around the world.”

More from the Post:

“[Bill] and Ghislaine were getting it on,” a source who witnessed the relationship said in an interview. “That’s why he was around Epstein—to be with her.” The source explained that reporters have been missing the point about the Clinton- Epstein relationship by focusing on Epstein’s sex crimes. “[Clinton’s] stupid but not an idiot,” the source says, dismissing the idea that the ex- president was sexually involved with children. Clinton’s primary interest in Epstein was the woman he once dated and who allegedly helped procure her ex-boyfriend’s future victims.

Clinton and Maxwell were reportedly together in the States, and not just overseas.

“It continued in New York City, where Clinton on multiple occasions visited Maxwell’s own private townhome at 116 East Sixty-fifth Street, an $11 million pad that runs a touch below seven thousand square feet, much more modest than Epstein’s palatial townhome a few blocks north,” the book claimed, the Post reported.

In 2002, the former president and Maxwell “were spotted dining together at the Madison Avenue Italian mainstay Nello, according to a 2002 New York magazine article, which described Maxwell as a ‘man-eater’ in the same paragraph. When Clinton went stag to a New York education charity gala in late 2001 — Hillary declined to attend — Maxwell was reportedly at his side,” the report added.

As noted by The Daily Wire, “Maxwell won’t have to answer questions as part of a civil suit against her just yet. Her attorneys successfully argued that the civil suit should wait until after the criminal investigation into Maxwell’s complicity with Epstein was complete.”

