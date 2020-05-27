https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/black-lives-matter-protesters-block-101-freeway-los-angeles-attack-police-cars-george-floyd-protest-video/
First Minneapolis, now Los Angeles.
‘Black Lives Matter’ protesters on Wednesday afternoon blocked the 101 freeway in Los Angeles and attacked police cars during a George Floyd protest.
A Minneapolis police officer was filmed kneeling on a black man’s neck on Monday.
The victim, George Floyd, said he couldn’t breathe but the police officer kept his knee on his neck.
Floyd died during the arrest.
Riots broke out in Minneapolis this week and the violence spread to Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon.
Protesters blocked the 101:
Protesters are blocking the 101 freeway in Downtown Los Angeles and just smashed a police car window. pic.twitter.com/1q15WcXdXh
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 28, 2020
More footage:
Happening right now.
Downtown LA on the 101 freeway.. pic.twitter.com/0lTrvLOdBb
— Wendy & Lisa (@wendyandlisa) May 28, 2020
Protesters attacked police cars – one guy got tossed after a window was smashed with a skateboard.
WATCH:
BREAKING NEWS: Black Lives Matter protestors attacking police cars on 101 freeway in LA during #GeorgeFloyd protest @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/iMYnFU2mO6
— Liz Habib (@LizHabib) May 28, 2020
Footage from the 101 freeway:
Our comrades from @revclub_la just sent us this footage. Live in Los Angeles, protesters taking over the 101 freeway. They’re reporting that the pigs just ran over a protester!!
Justice for #GeorgeFloyd, the whole damn system is GUILTY!
Get organized for an actual revolution! pic.twitter.com/trUUVICEt9
— The Revcoms (@therevcoms) May 28, 2020