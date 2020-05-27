https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/black-lives-matter-protesters-block-101-freeway-los-angeles-attack-police-cars-george-floyd-protest-video/

First Minneapolis, now Los Angeles.

‘Black Lives Matter’ protesters on Wednesday afternoon blocked the 101 freeway in Los Angeles and attacked police cars during a George Floyd protest.

A Minneapolis police officer was filmed kneeling on a black man’s neck on Monday.

The victim, George Floyd, said he couldn’t breathe but the police officer kept his knee on his neck.

TRENDING: Looters Raid Target Store Near Minneapolis in Midst of ‘George Floyd Protests’ – Steal TVs, Clothes, Groceries – No Police Around! (VIDEO)

Floyd died during the arrest.

Riots broke out in Minneapolis this week and the violence spread to Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon.

Protesters blocked the 101:

More footage:

Protesters attacked police cars – one guy got tossed after a window was smashed with a skateboard.

WATCH:

Footage from the 101 freeway:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...