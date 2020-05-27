https://www.dailywire.com/news/black-lives-matter-protesters-storm-freeway-in-los-angeles-police-officers-rear-windshield-shattered

Fox News Los Angeles reports that dozens of protesters stormed the 101 Freeway in Downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday evening after reportedly meeting for a Black Lives Matter protest at the Hall of Justice. The protest was a demonstration against the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed Floyd’s neck to the ground with his knee.

Aerial footage from Fox News Los Angeles shows some of the protesters surrounding a police car and hitting it, with one of them causing the rear windshield to shatter. During the incident, at least two people can be seen mounting the hood of the car, and one of the people appears to injure themselves after jumping off of the vehicle as it drives away.

The person who fell was later taken in an ambulance, but appeared to be conscious as they were taken away. A video of the protesters attacking the police car was posted on Twitter by Fox News LA anchor Marla Tellez.

protesters confronting CHP cruisers on the 101 freeway in Downtown Los Angeles. The protester who falls off the moving vehicle was taken by ambulance and later seen with head bandages, standing and talking to authorities. #GeorgeFloyd #losangeles #BlackLivesMatters pic.twitter.com/pksGL0mu8G — MarlaTellez (@MarlaTellez) May 28, 2020

ABC-7 reports that approximately 500-1,000 people participated in the protest at the Hall of Justice, but it’s unclear exactly how many of those protesters later walked onto the freeway to block traffic. Fox News LA reports that the protest has continued on the surface streets near the freeway.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, the death of George Floyd has drawn massive attention since a graphic video circulated showing an arresting officer kneeling on the back of a handcuffed suspect’s neck while the person repeatedly says he “can’t breath.” Four officers have since been fired for the incident, including the officer who pressed his knee against the man’s neck.

President Trump tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that he has asked both the FBI and Department of Justice to investigate the death: “My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served.”

….I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement. My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore also released a statement online amidst the protests in the area, saying the actions in the video “go against the basic law enforcement principle of preservation of life.”

“The lack of compassion, use of excessive force, or going beyond the scope of the law, doesn’t just tarnish our badge — it tears at the very fabric of race relations in our country,” said Moore, who also added that such incidents serve as “sobering reminders” of how quickly public trust in the police can be lost.

Benjamin Crump, an attorney for Floyd’s family, released the following statement online after the incident: “We all watched the horrific death of George Floyd on video as witnesses begged the police officer to take him into the police car and get off his neck. This abusive, excessive and inhumane use of force cost the life of a man who was being detained by the police questioning about a non-violent charge. We will seek justice for the family of George Floyd, as we demand answers from the Minnesota Police Department. How many ‘while black’ deaths will it take until the racial profiling and undervaluing of black lives by police finally ends?”

