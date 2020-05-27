https://www.theblaze.com/news/los-angeles-george-floyd-death-protests

A demonstration in Los Angeles against the death of a black man in police custody has turned violent after protesters stopped the flow of traffic on a major highway.

Video from a local news station showed protesters attacking California Highway Patrol cruisers, forcing them to flee the scene.

reported that one person was injured when they jumped on the police cruiser and fell off when it drove away. The person was hospitalized with what appeared to be a head injury.

Police responded with riot gear as the protests continued.

Other videos and photos from the protest were circulated on social media:

One video showed protesters attempting to burn an American flag:

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva released a statement supporting the right to protest but admonishing protesters to reject violence.

“Peaceful demonstrations are a hallmark of our country. Violence is unwarranted and takes away from the message. I urge all of us to protest peacefully for the sake of everyone’s public safety,” the

statement read.

Also on Wednesday, protests continued in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where a local reporter said protesters dragged a man out of his car because he had a “Trump” sticker on it, and numerous businesses were looted and vandalized.

Here’s local news video of the protest:

