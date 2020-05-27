https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/breaking-rioters-set-autozone-fire-near-minneapolis-polices-3rd-precinct-video/

Rioters on Wednesday evening set fire to an AutoZone near the Minneapolis Police’s 3rd precinct.

Protests erupted on Wednesday after a Minneapolis police officer killed a black man named George Floyd using excessive force during an arrest on Monday.

Looters busted windows and raided a Target store then moved on to an AutoZone.

The AutoZone is completely engulfed in flames.

WATCH:

Breaking: Rioters have set an Autozone on fire near the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct. pic.twitter.com/CqNBfVtIlH — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) May 28, 2020

Fox News is reporting the fire was started by fireworks.

Rioters were screaming “f*ck the police” during Fox News’s live broadcast.

More from Fox News:

Rioters In Minneapolis Set Autozone On Fire pic.twitter.com/W67dQZCPIL — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 28, 2020

