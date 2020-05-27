https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/breaking-rioters-set-autozone-fire-near-minneapolis-polices-3rd-precinct-video/
Rioters on Wednesday evening set fire to an AutoZone near the Minneapolis Police’s 3rd precinct.
Advertisement – story continues below
Protests erupted on Wednesday after a Minneapolis police officer killed a black man named George Floyd using excessive force during an arrest on Monday.
Looters busted windows and raided a Target store then moved on to an AutoZone.
The AutoZone is completely engulfed in flames.
TRENDING: Looters Raid Target Store Near Minneapolis in Midst of ‘George Floyd Protests’ – Steal TVs, Clothes, Groceries – No Police Around! (VIDEO)
WATCH:
Breaking: Rioters have set an Autozone on fire near the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct. pic.twitter.com/CqNBfVtIlH
— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) May 28, 2020
Advertisement – story continues below
Fox News is reporting the fire was started by fireworks.
Rioters were screaming “f*ck the police” during Fox News’s live broadcast.
More from Fox News:
Rioters In Minneapolis Set Autozone On Fire pic.twitter.com/W67dQZCPIL
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 28, 2020
Advertisement – story continues below