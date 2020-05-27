https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-executive-order-against-social-media

President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order aimed at social media companies according to a statement made on Wednesday to reporters.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany made the announcement to reporters during an Air Force One flight returning from Florida.

No further details were offered about what the order might command.

The president had warned that he would take action against Twitter, the popular social media platform, after they began labeling his tweets with a fact-check link for the first time on Tuesday.

Trump accused Twitter of attempting to interfere with the 2020 election and said that he would not allow that to happen under his watch.

“@Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election,” the president tweeted. “Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!”

Democratic critics of the president have been clamoring for Twitter to censor or delete what they saw as misleading and dishonest tweets from the president’s Twitter account. Some, like Mika Brzezinski of MSNBC, called for the president to be banned from the platform.

The report indicated that Trump would sign the executive order on Thursday.

The president has over 80 million followers on Twitter alone.

Here’s more about the social media scandal:

[embedded content]

White House War Against Social Media



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

