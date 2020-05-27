https://www.westernjournal.com/ap-called-honor-killing-teen-girl-brings-outcry-iran/
The so-called honor killing of a 14-year-old Iranian girl by her father, who reportedly used a farming sickle to behead her as she slept, has prompted a nationwide outcry. Reza Ashrafi, now in custody, was apparently enraged when he killed his daughter Romina on Thursday after she ran away with 34-year-old Bahamn Khavari in Talesh,…
