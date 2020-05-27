https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/busted-new-mexico-liberal-governor-michelle-grisham-locks-state-calls-jewelry-store-special-purchase-now-lying-video/

Another Democrat hypocrite is caught violating her own lockdown orders.

Because lockdown orders are only for the little people.

In March New Mexico Governor Michelle Grisham locked down her state due to the coronavirus threat.

New Mexico is ranked 39th out of the 50 states in coronavirus cases.

But after Grisham locked down the state she made a private call to her favorite jewelry store to make a purchase.

Of course, she was able to do this because she is the Democrat governor.

But now she got caught and is changing her story.

She can’t get her story straight.

Via Phil Kerpen:

NM Gov Michelle Lujan Grisham reportedly had a store closed under her lockdown open so she could buy jewelry.https://t.co/lQtV58d2H6 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 27, 2020

