A district attorney in California is investigating whether Tara Reade, the woman who accused former Vice President Joe Biden of sexual assault, lied under oath as an expert witness for domestic violence cases.

According to Politico, the Monterey County District Attorney’s office has opened an investigation. Reade went by the name Alexandra McCabe while testifying as an expert for several years.

“We are investigating whether Ms. McCabe gave false testimony under oath,” Monterey County chief assistant district attorney Berkley Brannon told Politico.

“We have no database or search engine to use to determine in how many cases she testified. However, that effort is ongoing.”

In March, Reade said Biden, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee, sexually assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator representing Delaware. She was working as an aide in his office at the time.

Questions have arisen about whether Reade lied about earning her bachelor’s degree, gave false testimony in regards to taking the California bar exam, and inflated her role in Biden’s office.

Politico reported last week that several lawyers whose clients were convicted in trials that featured Reade as an expert witness may challenge those convictions.

The Seattle University School of Law, for example, said Reade obtained a law degree via an alternative admissions program but would not confirm that she also had a bachelor’s degree. In the past, Reade has claimed to have a bachelor’s degree.

And on the stand in at least one trial, Reade said she worked as a “legislative assistant” in Biden’s office, when in fact she was a staff assistant, a more junior role.

According to Politico, Reade said under oath in December 2018 that she had “not taken the bar exam.” In a 2012 blog post, however, Reade wrote, “taking the California bar exam a third time…hoping I can charm it and pass!”

Biden denies Reade’s sexual assault allegations, and several Democrats have said they believe him. Others, however, said they are siding with Reade.

Reade’s lawyer dropped her as a client but still believes her allegations, it was reported last week.

