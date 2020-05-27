https://www.theepochtimes.com/cdc-issues-clarification-it-may-be-possible-for-ccp-virus-to-spread-on-surfaces_3366146.html

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated guidance on how the CCP virus can spread after its quiet alteration to such guidance sparked confusion.

The federal health agency said that the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus—also known as the novel coronavirus—only spreads easily between people and does not spread easily in other ways.

The shift caused confusion, prompting the agency to alter the page about how the virus spreads again.

It now says that the virus spreads easily between people and the virus “may be spread in other ways.”

“It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes. This is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, but we are still learning more about how this virus spreads,” it states in a paragraph that remains unchanged from the last alteration.

COVID-19 is the disease caused by the CCP virus.

In a statement explaining the latest change, the CDC said the alteration that sparked confusion was made “in an attempt to clarify other types of spread beyond person to person.”

“This change was intended to make it easier to read, and was not a result of any new science,” it stated.

“After media reports appeared that suggested a change in CDC’s view on transmissibility, it became clear that these edits were confusing. Therefore, we have once again edited the page to provide clarity,” the CDC said.

While the primary and most important mode of transmission for the CCP virus is through close contact from person-to-person, laboratory studies and knowledge of similar respiratory diseases indicate it’s possible someone contracts the virus by touching a surface of an object that has the virus on it and then touching their mouth, nose, or eyes.

According to the World Health Organization, COVID-19 spreads primarily from person to person through droplets from an infected person sneezing or coughing or close contact with a sick person.

But it can also be left on objects, the group said. “So if you touch something and then touch your face or another’s face, you might fall ill,” it states on its website.

U.S. researchers last month found that bleach and 70 percent isopropyl alcohol killed the virus in both wet and dried saliva on stainless steel in just 5 minutes. The study also found sunlight is effective in quickly killing the virus.

They’re now carrying out experiments on shorter contact times and with other cleaning products.

