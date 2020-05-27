https://www.theblaze.com/news/christian-cooper-death-threats-amy-cooper

Christian Cooper, the man on whom Amy Cooper called the police in Central Park after a dispute over her refusing to put her dog on a leash, asked people during a Tuesday night CNN interview to stop making death threats against the woman for an act he said was “definitely racist.”

Christian, a bird watcher, confronted Amy in the park because her dog was unleashed in violation of the park rules. Christian wrote on Facebook that when Amy refused to put the dog on a leash, he told her he was going to summon her dog with a treat because that typically makes owners want to leash their dogs in response.

Amy threatened to call the police and tell them an African American man was threatening her life. Christian did not object, so Amy called and followed through on her threat, appearing to dramatize the situation while on the phone to make it seem like she was in danger and asking for officers to be sent immediately. Christian recorded that part of the encounter.



Central Park Confrontation Between White Woman And Black Man Goes Viral | TODAY



youtu.be



After the video went viral, Amy was fired from her job at Franklin Templeton and sent her dog back to the adoption agency (reportedly voluntarily). During the video, she appeared to be choking the dog by holding it up by its collar.

Amy has also reportedly been getting death threats after becoming a social media villain. Christian told CNN’s Don Lemon that the threats need to stop, and are counterproductive.

“I am told there has been death threats and that is wholly inappropriate and abhorrent and should stop immediately,” Christian Cooper said. “I find it strange that people who were upset that … she tried to bring death by cop down on my head, would then turn around and try to put death threats on her head. Where is the logic in that? Where does that make any kind of sense?”

Amy Cooper has apologized for the incident and maintained that she is not a racist and that she didn’t mean any harm. Christian said he doesn’t know whether she’s racist, but he believes her actions were racist.

“I think her apology is sincere,” Christian said. “I’m not sure that in that apology she recognizes that while she may not be or consider herself a racist, that particular act was definitely racist.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

