(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A teacher’s assistant at Princeton University employed an innovative tactic to catch cheaters.

In a linear algebra class at the Ivy League school, the TA posted a false solution on Slader, an online platform that provides crowdsourced answers to college math textbooks and other subjects.

Students who turned in the false answer were identified as cheaters, the Daily Princetonian reported, noting using the cheat sheet website is not allowed.

