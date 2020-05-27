http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mSJxwwCal9M/

On Wednesday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) stated that the Chinese Communist Party’s actions against Hong Kong will “demand a response from the United States sooner rather than later.” And expressed grave concern about Taiwan’s future. Coons also stated that sanctions would be an “appropriate” response to the CCP’s aggression against Hong Kong.

Coons said, “I think the actions of the CCP against Hong Kong are going to demand a response from the United States sooner rather than later. I traveled, last year, to Taiwan, to Mainland China, to South Korea, and to Japan with a delegation just to make sure I had seen, recently, on the ground, how these circumstances are playing out. And I’m gravely concerned about the future of Taiwan. I think we need to make bipartisan investments in our regional alliances, in our preparedness, and in our ability to respond, should things suddenly go in a worse direction. But the actions of the CCP under Xi Jinping in recent years should have all of us gravely concerned.”

He added, “Some sanctions in response to the law that’s been proposed would absolutely be appropriate.”

Coons also stated, “We are in a global strategic competition with China.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

